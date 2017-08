The NFL has canceled Thursday’s Texans-Cowboys preseason game, according to multiple reports.

The game was initially set for Houston, but moved to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, because of the flooding from Hurricane Harvey. The Texans had been practicing in Dallas throughout the week, preparing to play.

Instead, the NFL pulled the plug, allowing Texans players and coaches to go home.

Tickets for the game went on sale Tuesday, with proceeds going to storm relief efforts.