PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) - Alcohol will not be sold to general ticket holders at Washington State University football games this season.

A year ago, the school asked the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board about expanding liquor sales throughout Martin Stadium’s non-student section.

The Lewiston Tribune reports that the university has not yet responded to a list of questions from the board about that request, and has decided to study the matter further.

Currently, alcohol sales are allowed at designated areas outside the stadium before games and during halftime. In the stadium, alcohol is served only to those with club seats and in suites.

University spokesman Phil Weiler says the school will likely not decide whether to resubmit the request for additional sales until the end of the academic year.

