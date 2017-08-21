Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price defended President Trump Wednesday after criticism that his visit disrupted relief efforts in Texas.

“The president has a great passion for the American people,” Mr. Price said on Fox News.

“When he sees people hurting, it hurts him,” he added.

Mr. Trump visited Texas on Tuesday amid the devastating aftermath of Tropical Storm Harvey. The storm is expected to weaken as it moves north today.

Mr. Price did say rescue efforts are still underway in Texas and parts of Louisiana where the storm also made landfall.

“We’re still in the rescue and the lifesaving phase,” he said.

Mr. Price also said that the federal government is working to “fill the gaps” of those with medical conditions who may not be able to see their physician for a few days.

“Most individuals that are harmed by a major storm like this, and a major flooding episode, aren’t harmed by the storm itself but have challenges later because of their medical conditions,” he said.

“All of the things that we consider normal in the course of our day-to-day activities, those things are interrupted, and that’s where the federal government comes in. That’s where HHS comes in, and makes sure those gaps are filled,” Mr. Price added.

The Health and Human Services secretary declared a public health emergency as a result of Harvey’s devastation.