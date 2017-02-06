AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka said Wednesday that in the midterm elections next year the unions will focus on the “blue wall” states across the Midwest that President Trump swung Republican in his upset win in November.

Union members — many of whom backed Mr. Trump in the longtime Democratic Rust Belt states of Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan — were starting to “come back across the bridge,” he said, citing what he called the president’s disappointing performance in the Oval Office as the reason.

“We will focus in 2018 on the blue wall,” Mr. Trumka said at a breakfast meeting with reporters in Washington that was hosted by the Christian Science Monitor.

“We will get people out who are not interested in voting and get them out,” he said, noting the narrow margin of victory Mr. Trump had in the Rust Belt states that decided the election. “That 10 or 15 thousand people could have changed the course of history.”

Mr. Trumka said the union would focus on delivering information to its members in those critical states, particularly about where Mr. Trump has come up short on the promises he made, including a massive infrastructure bill.

“They voted for Trump because he was going to do this and do that and do that, and he hasn’t done any of that,” he said. “I will give them the information.”