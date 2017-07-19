Donald Trump Jr. has reached an agreement to sit down to a transcribed interview with members of the Senate Judiciary Committee as part of lawmakers’ investigation into Russian meddling in the presidential election.

The president’s eldest son is expected to be questioned about a 2016 meeting with a Kremlin-linked lawyer, which was arranged under the pretense that she could provide compromising information on Hillary Clinton that might be helpful to the Trump campaign.

A date for the closed-door meeting has been set but not disclosed. But the announcement comes close to the end of Congress’s summer recess, as lawmakers prepare to return to work in Washington.

Judiciary committee leaders said previously that they intended to hold a public hearing after interviewing Donald Trump Jr. in private.

“In late July, Donald Trump Jr. agreed to provide the Judiciary Committee with documents and a transcribed interview prior to a public hearing. Shortly thereafter, a date for that interview was set and agreed to by both the Committee and Trump Jr.,” said Sens. Chuck Grassley and Dianne Feinstein in a statement issued Tuesday.

In July, Donald Trump Jr.turned over 250 documents sought by the committee as part of its investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election.

His attorney, Alan Futerfas, could not be reached for comment.

In addition to the judiciary committee’s probe, the Senate and House intelligence committees and Special Counsel Robert Mueller are also investigating the degree to which there was any coordination between the Trump campaign and Moscow’s efforts to interfere in the presidential election.

The president’s eldest son became a focal point for scrutiny after emails detailing the 2016 meeting with a Russian lawyer came to light this year.

The younger Mr. Trump’s initial statement on the meeting with Russian attorney Natalia Veselnitskaya said, “We primarily discussed a program about the adoption of Russian children that was active and popular with American families years ago and was since ended by the Russian government, but it was not a campaign issue at the time and there was no follow-up.”

Days later, he released an email chain from June 2016 that contains correspondence between the younger Mr. Trump and Rob Goldstone, a former British journalist and Trump associate who arranged the June 9 meeting with Ms. Veselnitskaya.

One email from Mr. Goldstone states that the “Crown prosecutor of Russia” had met with a previous business partner of the elder Mr. Trump and “offered to provide the Trump campaign with some official documents and information that would incriminate Hillary and her dealings with Russia and would be very useful to your father.”

“This is obviously very high level and sensitive information but is part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump,” Mr. Goldstone wrote.

The Washington Post later reported that President Trumpintervened as his advisers discussed how to respond to a New York Times inquiry about his son’s meeting with the lawyer. According to the report, the president directed officials to issue a statement indicating meeting was about Russian adoptions and not about the campaign or other related issues.