Sheriff David Clarke of Milwaukee, a hero among law-and-order conservatives, has resigned, according to a local Wisconsin news report.

Steve Chamraz, an investigative reporter for Milwaukee TV station WTMJ, said on Twitter that the resignation was handed in Thursday afternoon.

Mr. Chamraz tweeted that the “Milwaukee County Clerk confirms” the resignation. The Daily Beast reported similarly, also citing the county clerk.

Sheriff Clarke, who became a national political figure because of his willingness to buck the canons of political and racial correctness, was reportedly offered a job in the Trump administration’s Homeland Security Department this summer but withdrew his interest later.

Liberals loathed Sheriff Clarke and quickly reiterated Thursday reports that he oversaw a jail riddled with abuses by staff, including four fatalities.

However, an investigation by Watchdog.org showed that the inmate-death rate in Milwaukee’s jails is normal for Wisconsin’s urban-county jails.