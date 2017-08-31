ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - A former Florida lawmaker accused of using campaign contributions for personal expenses has been convicted of fraud.

A U.S. Attorney’s Office news release says 49-year-old Dwayne Taylor was found guilty Thursday on nine counts of wire fraud. He faces up to 20 years in federal prison for each count at his Nov. 16 sentencing.

Authorities say Taylor falsely reported thousands of dollars of expenditures during his 2012 and 2014 election campaigns to conceal his misappropriation of over $60,000 in campaign funds. He was indicted in March.

Taylor declined to testify, and the defense didn’t present a case.

Taylor, a Democrat, represented Daytona Beach and other parts of Volusia County in the Florida House from 2008 until last year, when he made an unsuccessful run for U.S. Congress.