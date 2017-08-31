NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say a former Pennsylvania police officer broke into his old squad car, stole firearms and then tried to kill himself near a church before going inside to talk to a priest, prompting law enforcement to descend on the place of worship.

Prosecutors said Thursday that former Lower Providence police officer Charles Murray has been charged with various counts of theft and endangerment.

They say that the 37-year-old Murray admitted to stealing an M-16, two handguns and ammunition from his old patrol vehicle on Tuesday.

The next day a priest saw Murray in his car with a hose running from the exhaust into the vehicle. Prosecutors say he then went to speak with the priest inside the church and was arrested without incident.

Prosecutors say he was fired June 2 for non-criminal violations on the job.

Court records didn’t list an attorney.