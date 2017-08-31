COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A former South Carolina House majority leader accused of corruption is returning to court.

Solicitor David Pascoe announced Thursday that a hearing in the case against state Rep. Jim Merrill of Charleston is set for Friday morning in Columbia. Pascoe said in the release he would give no further details.

Merrill’s attorneys did not immediately return messages left by The Associated Press.

Merrill has been suspended from office since the state grand jury indicted him in December on two counts of misconduct in office and 28 counts of ethics violations. He is accused of illegally profiting from his position.

Merrill has adamantly denied doing anything illegal. The 50-year-old Republican was first elected to the House in 2000.

He is among three legislators suspended by Pascoe’s probe into potential Statehouse corruption.