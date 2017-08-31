FALMOUTH, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky city council has voted to impeach its mayor of three years.

Falmouth City Council members told The Kentucky Enquirer that they voted unanimously Tuesday night to impeach Elonda Hinson after the northern Kentucky river town of 2,100 saw dozens of employees leave and legal costs for wrongful termination suits rise during her tenure.

Falmouth Police Chief Greg Spaulding says all the police officers in the five-man department were replaced thrice, and he himself had submitted notice, since withdrawn.

The council discussed a list of 17 administrative charges, including threatening employees and directing police to investigate individual council members and employees with whom Hinson disagreed. The council found she violated 13 charges. No criminal charges have been filed.

Hinson did not respond to the newspaper’s request for comment.

___

Information from: The Kentucky Enquirer, http://www.nky.com