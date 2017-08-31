TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) - Mitch Kimble fired a 15-yard touchdown pass to Dennis Turner with 3 seconds left to give Eastern Illinois a 22-20 win over Indiana State in the season opener Thursday night, spoiling Curt Mallory’s debut as the Sycamore’s coach in the first night game at Memorial Stadium since 2010.

LeMonte Booker scored his second touchdown of the game after missing all of 2016 due to injury, giving Indiana State a 20-16 lead with just under five minutes to play. Jerry Nunez missed a 48-yard field goal attempt to pad the lead with 2:14 left.

Kimble drove the Panthers 69 yards in 11 plays for the game-winner, finishing 27 of 44 passing for 204 yards.

Mark Williams gave Eastern Illinois the lead in the first quarter, picking off an Isaac Harker pass and returning it 75 yards for a touchdown.

Booker finished with 154 yards and a touchdown on 31 carries.