NEW YORK (AP) - Denzel Knight had three rushing scores, Alex Thomson threw for 277 yards and a touchdown, and Wagner defeated NCAA Division-II member St. Anselm 37-7 on Thursday night in the season opener for both teams.

D’erren Wilson caught 10 of Thomson’s 22 completions, and collected 136 yards receiving and a touchdown for the Seahawks.

After a scoreless first quarter, Gerald Kahari returned a punt 51 yards to St. Anselm’s 11-yard line, setting up Ryan Fulse’s 5-yard touchdown run to give Wagner a 7-0 lead.

On the Seahawks’ next drive, Mathieu Loiselle forced a fumble that was recovered by Christian Gore. It set up a 4-play, 31-yard drive capped by Knights 2-yard TD plunge for a 13-0 lead with 9:25 left before halftime.

The Seahawks cruised in the second half with 17 unanswered points in the third.

Eric Fairweather led St. Anselm with 69 yards on the ground, and Ben Reiffarth scored for the Hawks on a 3-yard run with 10:14 left to play.