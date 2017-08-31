LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A private company is replacing the Lincoln fire department in responding to falls and other first aid calls inside the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s stadium during football season.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Midwest Medical will replace Lincoln Fire and Rescue under a new agreement starting Saturday. The private provider will render first aid and give minor medical care to fans inside Memorial Stadium.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue officials say money paid to the department for providing standby medical care at games have not covered expenses in recent years. The university says the deal with Midwest Medical will save Nebraska Athletics about $3,600 a game.

Fire Chief Micheal Despain says the department will still provide emergency medical service outside the stadium and will transport patients to the hospital if necessary.

___

Information from: Lincoln Journal Star, http://www.journalstar.com