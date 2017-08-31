JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill says a Missouri lawmaker should resign after posting on Facebook that he hoped whoever put paint on a Confederate monument in Springfield is found and hanged.

McCaskill in a Thursday statement said Osceola Republican Rep. Warren Love’s comment was “unacceptable.”

Love posted on Facebook Wednesday that he hopes whoever vandalized the Confederate monument is “hung from a tall tree with a long rope.”

Love apologized in a later post that he provided to AP. He later told The Associated Press that he didn’t really mean that and says he thinks it’s terrible when someone vandalizes an object of remembrance.

Other Missouri Democratic leaders have also called on Love to resign, but so far Republican leaders not have publicly asked him to step down.