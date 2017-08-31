HALLOWELL, Maine (AP) - A Miami real estate developer who served as a conduit for funding for a referendum to build a casino in southern Maine is pulling out of the effort, but that won’t end a state investigation.

The Maine Commission on Governmental Ethics and Election Practices voted 5-0 to continue investigating the sources of $4.3 million used to put the casino proposal on the November ballot.

Executive Director Jonathan Wayne tells the Portland Press Herald (http://bit.ly/2wUywoB ) that Lisa Scott’s announcement Wednesday has no bearing on an investigation into her campaign finance reporting.

The commission is issuing subpoenas to two companies that have loaned millions to political action committees set up by Scott. She’s the sister of Shawn Scott, a gambling entrepreneur behind the successful referendum to create a racetrack casino in Bangor.

Information from: Portland Press Herald, http://www.pressherald.com