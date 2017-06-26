No. 16 Louisville (9-4 in 2016) vs. Purdue (3-9) at Indianapolis, Saturday 7:30 p.m. ET (Fox)

Line: Louisville by 24½.

Series record: 0-0-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Lamar Jackson begins his Heisman Trophy defense with a nationally-televised night game. He should shine against the Boilermakers defense. Purdue embarks on a new era with first-year coach Jeff Brohm, who happens to make his debut against his alma mater.

KEY MATCHUP

Jackson vs. Purdue defense. The Louisville quarterback dazzled in 2016, throwing 30 touchdown passes and rushing for 21 more scores. He completed 56.7 percent of his passes and threw for 3,523 yards. This year, he opens against a Boilermakers defense that ranked 117th in scoring defense (38.3) and 115th against the run (238.2) in 2016.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Louisville: Jackson. How can you not watch him? He’s the most electrifying player on the field, he has the ball in his hands on every play and he’s likely to pile up some big numbers.

Purdue: QB David Blough. Last year’s Big Ten passing champion injured his right shoulder while diving for the pylon in an Aug. 12 scrimmage game. Blough returned to full practice Sunday and appears to be a game-time decision. If he can’t play, Elijah Sindelar would probably replace him.

FACTS & FIGURES

The only other time Purdue faced the reigning Heisman Trophy winner in a season opener was 1975 against Ohio State’s Archie Griffin. … Jackson needs three TD passes to pass Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden for No. 5 on the school’s career list and 30 to pass Brohm’s brother, Brian, for No. 3 all-time. … Blough has thrown a TD pass in 12 straight games and could become the first Boilermakers quarterback to start back-to-back season openers since Curtis Painter in 2007 and 2008. … The Cardinals are 6-7 against Rutgers, 5-13-1 against the rest of the current Big Ten. … Purdue is 1-1 in season openers in Indy, upsetting No. 8 Notre Dame 23-21 in 1984 and losing to Butler 48-6 with only 12 players in the program’s first football game on Oct. 29, 1887. … … Purdue and Louisville played to a 22-22 tie in 1987.

