Montana State (4-7) at No. 24 Washington State (8-5), 10:30 p.m. ET (Fox Sports)

Line: Washington State by 22.

Series Record: Washington State leads 8-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Washington State coach Mike Leach is seeking his first win in a WSU season opener after losing five previous. The Cougars also have a two-game losing streak to members of the FCS Big Sky Conference, losing to Eastern Washington last year and Portland State the year before. But they recovered to reach bowl games each of the past two seasons. Montana State is led by coach Jeff Choate, a former WSU assistant, and is seeking to improve last year’s 4-7 record.

KEY MATCHUP

Montana State defense versus Cougars QB Luke Falk, a senior who threw for 4,468 yards and 38 touchdowns last season as the Cougars went 8-5. If that isn’t fearsome enough, WSU has a potent rushing attack as well.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Montana State: Big Sky freshman of the year Chris Murray at QB. Murray led MSU in rushing last season with 860 yards and 12 touchdowns

Washington State: RBs Jamal Morrow, Gerard Wicks and James Williams combined to rush for an average of 120 yards per game, and scored 31 touchdowns. WRs Tavares Martin Jr. and Isaiah Johnson-Mack will try to help WSU fans forget departed record-setters Gabe Marks and River Cracraft.

FACTS & FIGURES

Montana State’s Choate was a linebackers coach at WSU in 2012, Leach’s first year at the helm … Montana State’s top RB Nick LeSane is suspended for the first four games … Washington State is seeking a fourth bowl appearance in six seasons under Leach … Washington State opens with five straight home games, all in September … Falk needs just 412 passing yards to break Connor Halliday’s WSU’s career record of 11,304 … Washington State has won 17 of 22 coin tosses since Morrow was named “captain” and designated coin-toss caller in 2015 … This is only the third time in its history that WSU has appeared in the AP Top 25 preseason poll.

