Kent State (3-9 in 2016) at No. 5 Clemson (14-1), Saturday Noon ET (ESPN)

Line: Clemson by 40½.

Series record: First meeting.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Clemson gets a final chance to celebrate its national title against overmatched Kent State before stepping into the challenging part of the season (No. 12 Auburn and No. 16 Louisville are the Tigers next two opponents). Kent State has not defeated a ranked opponent since topping then 18th-ranked Rutgers in 2012.

KEY MATCHUP

Clemson QB Kelly Bryant vs. Kent State defense. Bryant takes over for two-time Heisman finalist Deshaun Watson and will look to make a mark after playing a reserve role the past two seasons. Despite winning just three games last season, the Golden Flashes were fourth in the Mid-American Conference in overall defense.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Kent State: QB Nick Holley. Holley led the Golden Flashes in rushing and passing yards last year. The fifth-year senior has played tailback, wide receiver and defensive back during his time at the school along with quarterback.

Clemson: DT Christian Wilkins: The junior is the dynamic leader of the Tigers’ defense. He is as comfortable wearing a Power Rangers costume to coach Dabo Swinney’s house or doing a celebratory split in the national title postgame fiesta as he is stuffing running backs.

FACTS & FIGURES

Clemson will have a pregame national championship celebration before kicking off the 2017 season at Death Valley. … Kent State coach Paul Haynes won’t be at the game after the school announced Sunday he would need a medical leave of absence. Offensive coordinator Don Treadwell will coach the Golden Flashes. … Clemson’s offense will have seven new starters, including WR Deon Cain for first-round NFL draft pick Mike Williams. … Former Kent State K April Goss, who hit an extra point in 2015, is currently a graduate assistant in Clemson’s academic learning center for student-athletes. … Clemson is 4-0 all-time against teams from the Mid-American Conference.

