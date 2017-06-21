Rep. Ron DeSantis said Thursday that he’s proposing an amendment to put an end date on the Russia investigation.

“My amendment basically says [the investigation] needs to be limited to the campaign and Russia, and it needs to have an end date. If you haven’t produced evidence of a crime after almost two years of investigating — then at some point we have to move on with the American people’s business,” Mr. DeSantis, Florida Republican, said on Fox News.

Mr. DeSantis argued that special counsel Robert Mueller was not given a particular crime to investigate and that there is no limit to the scope of the investigation, which he says creates an incentive for investigators to go on a “fishing expedition.” He also said former FBI Director James B. Comey had been investigating the Russia case for nearly a year prior to the special counsel being appointed, and no criminal evidence has surfaced.

“I’ve never seen evidence of a crime, but I’m not worried about that, but what I’m worried about is that this just drags on and on — let’s find something, let’s find this — and that ends up hindering us from conducting the American people’s business because it just sucks the oxygen out of the room. No fishing expeditions. Put up or shut up,” he said.

The amendment would stop funding the Russia probe and would limit the scope to anything after June 2015. He proposed the amendment as part of the spending package the House is set to take on after recess ends next week.