Roy E. Wright, president of FEMA flood insurance program, said Thursday not to trust robocalls regarding insurance payments.

“You should only be taking information from trusted sources,” Mr. Wright said at a press briefing. “If they are not a trusted resource, do not rely on their information.”

Mr. Wright said trusted sources include Federal Emergency Management Agency

officials, the insurance company and agents who come to survey the damage. Robocalls claiming people had lapsed on their insurance payments have been reported in Texas, and Mr. Wright warned people not to give these people any information or money.

He also addressed concerns that insurance claims needed to be filed prior to a new Texas insurance law that goes into effect this week. The law is a state law and does not concern federal insurance, however, such as flooding insurance provided through FEMA.