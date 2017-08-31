COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - The Latest on South Carolina legislators suspended as they face misconduct charges (all times local):

2 p.m.

The South Carolina Supreme Court has declined to resolve questions over whether Gov. Henry McMaster can temporarily fill the seats of suspended legislators.

Two lawsuits filed earlier this year argued the Republican governor not only can, but must, appoint temporary replacements for Rep. Jim Merrill of Charleston and Sen. John Courson of Columbia. They are among three legislators currently suspended amid accusations of corruption.

But the state’s high court declined last week to directly take the issue. The justices also denied requests to combine the two lawsuits. They gave no explanation.

Attorney James Davis said Thursday he’s frustrated. He believes the high court should weigh in on an issue that “strikes to the core of the most democratic of principles,” the right of representation.

A hearing in Merrill’s case is set for Friday.

___

Noon

A hearing is set for one of two former South Carolina House majority leaders accused of corruption.

Prosecutor David Pascoe announced Thursday the case against Charleston Rep. Jim Merrill will be back in court Friday in Columbia. Pascoe said in the release he would give no other details.

Merrill’s attorney would not answer questions.

Merrill has been suspended from office since his December indictment on two counts of misconduct in office and 28 counts of ethics violations. He is accused of illegally profiting from his position.

Merrill has adamantly denied doing anything illegal. The 50-year-old Republican was first elected to the House in 2000.

He is among three legislators suspended by Pascoe’s probe into potential Statehouse corruption. Former Majority Leader Rick Quinn of Lexington was indicted in May.