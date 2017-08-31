JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Latest on a Missouri lawmaker who posted on Facebook that he hoped whoever vandalized a Confederate monument in Springfield is found and hanged (all times local):

2 p.m.

The Missouri Legislative Black Caucus chairman says a Republican lawmaker called for a lynching in a Facebook post and should be ousted from office.

Legislative Black Caucus Chairman Alan Green on Thursday asked that House members formally reprimand Rep. Warren Love and remove him from office.

Love posted on Facebook that he hopes whoever vandalized a Confederate monument in southwestern Missouri Wednesday is “hung from a tall tree with a long rope.”

Love apologized in a later post that he provided to AP. He told The Associated Press that he didn’t really mean that and wasn’t calling for a lynching.

Green says Love’s statement was “un-American, repulsive and unbecoming” of a lawmaker.

Missouri Democratic leaders have asked him to step down, but Republican officials, including House Speaker Todd Richardson, have not yet publicly weighed in on whether Love should resign.

___

10:15 a.m.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill says a Missouri lawmaker should resign after posting on Facebook that he hoped whoever put paint on a Confederate monument in Springfield is found and hanged.

McCaskill in a Thursday statement said Osceola Republican Rep. Warren Love’s comment was “unacceptable.”

Love posted on Facebook Wednesday that he hopes whoever vandalized the Confederate monument is “hung from a tall tree with a long rope.”

Love apologized in a later post that he provided to AP. He later told The Associated Press that he didn’t really mean that and says he thinks it’s terrible when someone vandalizes an object of remembrance.

Other Missouri Democratic leaders have also called on Love to resign, but so far Republican leaders not have publicly asked him to step down.