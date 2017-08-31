CHICAGO (AP) - Mitchell Trubisky got an opportunity to start and little chance to show what he can do, completing just two passes for the Chicago Bears in a 25-0 preseason-ending loss to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night.

Trubisky started with Mike Glennon and veteran Mark Sanchez resting for the opener against Atlanta next week. But after dazzling at times with his play in the preseason and sparking a quarterback controversy in Chicago, he simply didn’t get to make many throws in this game.

The No. 2 overall pick and Cleveland-area product completed 2 of 5 passes for 10 yards against the team that drafted defensive end Myles Garrett first. Both completions and four attempts came on his fourth possession, early in the second quarter, before giving way to Connor Shaw.

Trubisky did nothing but hand off as Chicago went three-and-out on its first three drives, drawing boos from restless fans. He re-entered the game twice in the closing minutes, first coming in for two plays when Shaw briefly returned to the sideline.

A scrambling Shaw then appeared to twist his left leg while being tackled near the sideline on his second play back, forcing the Bears to bring in Trubisky again.

Cody Kessler had a solid first half with the Browns holding out second-round pick DeShone Kizer and Brock Osweiler, completing 11 of 19 passes for 144 yards despite steady pressure. He was sacked three times but threw a 27-yard touchdown to Rannell Hall in the second quarter.

Kevin Hogan started the third period and went 13 of 18 for 180 yards and two touchdowns. He hit a wide-open Randall Telfer for a 51-yard TD late in the quarter and threw a 21-yarder to Jordan Leslie early in the fourth. That made it 25-0, and Cleveland tuned up for its opener against Pittsburgh with a lopsided victory.

The win came during a busy week for the Browns, who cut two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Joe Haden and traded disappointing offensive lineman Cam Erving to Kansas City.

They are also in the market for a receiver and might release Osweiler if they can’t find someone to absorb at least part of his guaranteed $16 million contract.

POSITION BATTLES

Browns: Zane Gonzalez, competing for the kicking job with Cody Parkey, nailed a 53-yard field goal that made it 10-0 in the third quarter. But he also hit the upright on an extra-point attempt in the fourth.

INJURY UPDATE

Browns: Backup left tackle Rod Johnson left in the first half with a knee injury.

Bears: LB Lamarr Houston left with a knee injury in the third quarter. He was in a crowd trying to make a tackle on a pass and stayed down for several minutes before walking to the sideline. Houston tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in 2014 and tore his left ACL in the second game last year.

UP NEXT:

Browns: Hosts Pittsburgh on Sept. 10.

Falcons: Host Atlanta on Sept. 10.

