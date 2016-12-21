The Trump administration announced Thursday it will dramatically slash taxpayer spending on Obamacare promotion next year, reeling in millions in advertising and tying grants for “navigator” groups to how many people they signed up last year.

President Obama set up the navigator program to help people understand their options on web-based insurance markets established by his signature overhaul, yet the Trump administration says nearly 100 nonprofits, health centers and other in-person assistants are tapping federal coffers will little accountability.

The Health and Human Services Department said for 2018, grantees will be awarded an amount this fall that is directly tied their performance last year. For instance, a group that achieved only 30 percent of its enrollment target during 2017 enrollment will receive only 30 percent of its expected funding.

As a result, spending on the navigator program is slated to fall by roughly 40 percent — from about $63 million this year to $37 million.

The agency said they tied spending to performance because too many groups were falling short.

Less than a quarter of the assister groups achieved their own signup goals, 17 of them enrolled less than 100 people each, and the 10 most expensive grantees spent twice as much as it would have cost to just pay their enrollees’ premiums, according to HHS.

However, HHS said it will not give a boost to any of the few navigators who actually exceeded their goal, saying it was “not part of the methodology.”

HHS will also dramatically cut spending on radio ads and other materials that promote Obamacare’s exchanges, saying advertising dollars haven’t translated into results.

It says the Obama administration doubled advertising funding for 2017 — to $100 million from $50 million in 2016— only to see a year-over-year decrease in signups.

This year, it will only pony up $10 million, bringing Obamacare in line with what the federal government spends on promoting Medicare Advantage and Medicare’s prescription-drug benefit program.

HHS officials said they hadn’t done a specific study to public awareness of the Obamacare program, but that it feels most Americans know about it at this point.

The moves are likely to draw fire from Democrats and other critics, who say the Trump administration is sabotaging the Affordable Care Act even as it is tasked with implementing the law, after its congressional GOP allies failed to repeal it earlier this year.

Indeed, Democrats cried foul after the Trump administration yanked ads promoting the federal HealthCare.gov marketplace during the final week of enrollment in January, saying the program was set to best 2016 enrollment before President Obama ceded way to President Trump.

“We do have data on what’s worked and hasn’t worked,” an HHS official, who requested anonymity, said in a prebuttal of those who feel slashing the advertising budget will make things worse.

Mr. Trump’s critics also say he is artificially increasing premiums by wavering on critical insurer reimbursements and enforcement of the individual mandate that requires Americans to get covered or pay a tax.

The president himself has suggested that Republicans should let Obamacare “implode” on its own, though a bipartisan set of senators and governors are working on plans to stabilize the markets ahead of the enrollment period that begins Nov. 1.

HHS says it wants all Americans have access to affordable coverage but that it won’t spend excess dollars on an Obamacare program it views as deeply flawed, citing rising premiums and dwindling choices in the exchanges.

It says Mr. Trump’s own efforts to stabilize the program — such as cutting enrollment period in half and requiring payment of past premiums before consumer re-up in coverage — may sound cumbersome on their face, but will put the individual market on firmer economic footing over the long run.

It also points to it decision to untether the enrollment process from HealthCare.gov, so consumers can use third-party websites to sign up instead of relying on the government portal.

HHS hasn’t said when the navigator group will be awarded their performance-related grants for 2018 enrollment, though in previous years, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services awarded the grants in early September.

The grants were initially awarded in 2015 as part of a three-year deal that runs through Sept. 1, 2018, so this round of funding is the final year of CMS’s obligation.