MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) - Troy Cook threw for 192 yards and two touchdowns and Ladarius Galloway rushed for 157 yards and a score to lead Tennessee-Martin over Division II Clarion 36-0 in the season opener for both Thursday night.

After a turnover on the first possession, Cook directed a 7-play, 50-yard drive that ended with a 3-yard TD toss to Londell Lee. Following a three-and-out_in which Clarion didn’t gain a yard_Cook threw a 37-yard score to Jaylon Moore for a 13-0 lead.

The Skyhawks made it 19-0 when Ty Brown plunged in from a yard out after a 58-yard drive with 8:08 left in the third. Galloway later ran 29 yards to score for a 29-0 lead early in the fourth.

The Skyhawks rushed 44 times for 265 yards and three scores and outgained the Golden Eagles 457-146 in total yards.