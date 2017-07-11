PRO BASKETBALL

CLEVELAND (AP) - The blockbuster trade, delayed and in jeopardy of dying, is done: Kyrie Irving is headed to the Celtics, Isaiah Thomas is coming to the Cavaliers and the NBA can take a well-earned, late-summer break.

For a minute.

Concerned with medical findings after looking at Thomas’ injured right hip, the Cavs have negotiated another draft pick from Boston to compete the mega-deal that stalled, the teams announced in a joint statement early Thursday.

The teams modified the original deal and Cleveland will also get a second-round pick in 2020 from the Celtics, a pick it acquired from Miami.

“The trade is now complete,” the teams said in their statement.

After days of uncertainty, both sides can move forward toward a 2017 season that will start with the Cavs hosting the Celtics on Oct. 17.

PRO FOOTBALL

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - The Texans headed home to flood-ravaged Houston after their final preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys was canceled.

The game scheduled for Thursday night had been moved from Houston to the home of the Cowboys because of widespread flooding in the Houston area in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. The decision to cancel the game altogether was announced when the Texans said local authorities had found a safe route for the team to drive the 250 miles home.

General manager Rick Smith said Wednesday was the first day they had the option to return to Houston and the team felt it was better to go home than to try and play a game Thursday.

After the Texans played their preseason game in New Orleans last weekend, they went to North Texas instead of home after the storm. The Texans worked out Monday and Tuesday at the Cowboys’ practice facility.

Smith wasn’t sure when the Texans would resume practice, but said that NRG Stadium wasn’t damaged in the storm and that their opener there on Sept. 10 against the Jacksonville Jaguars would go on as planned.

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Joe Haden needed a job, a change of scenery and a chance at a Super Bowl.

The Pittsburgh Steelers were more than happy to give the longtime Cleveland Browns cornerback a shot at all three.

The Steelers signed Haden to a three-year contract just hours after the Browns granted Haden his release.

Haden, a two-time Pro Bowler, gives the defending AFC North champions an upgrade in the secondary in their bid to chase down Super Bowl champion New England.

Haden’s deal has a total value of $27 million said a person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because financial details were not released.

CINCINNATI (AP) - Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict had his NFL suspension reduced from five to three games for his egregious hit on a Chiefs running back during a preseason game.

During the second preseason game, Burfict leveled running back Anthony Sherman on a pass play when he wasn’t the intended target. The play wasn’t penalized, but the league can impose fines or suspensions after reviewing plays.

Burfict originally got a five-game suspension but challenged it. Appeals officer James Thrash reduced it to three games on Wednesday. Burfict will miss home games against the Ravens and Texans and a road game with the Packers. He’ll be eligible to return for a game in Cleveland on Oct. 1.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Rollie Massimino, who led Villanova’s storied run to the 1985 NCAA championship and won more than 800 games in his coaching career, died after a long battle with cancer. He was 82.

Massimino’s death was announced by Keiser University, where he was still the men’s basketball coach. He spent the final days of his life in hospice care.

Best known for that national title at Villanova, Massimino also coached at Stony Brook, UNLV and Cleveland State. He spent the last 11 years of his life at Keiser, where he started the program and turned it into an NAIA power.

Massimino faced numerous health issues in recent years yet never stopped coaching. And even though he left Villanova 25 years ago, he was still considered family by the Wildcats and coach Jay Wright.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Feleipe Franks will make his first career start on one of college football’s biggest stages.

No. 17 Florida named Franks its starting quarterback, ending a monthlong competition that also included incumbent Luke Del Rio and Notre Dame transfer Malik Zaire.

Franks, a redshirt freshman from a small town south of Tallahassee, will make his debut Saturday against 11th-ranked Michigan in Arlington, Texas, and in front of about 100,000 fans.