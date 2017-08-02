The White House said the revelation Thursday that former FBI Director James B. Comey decided not to charge Hillary Clinton months before the end of an investigation into her private email server provides more vindication of President Trump’s decision to fire him.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said she wasn’t sure whether the president had heard about the development revealed by Senate investigators. But she added, “If it is as accurate as they say it is, that would certainly give cause and reason that Jim Comey was not the right person to lead the FBI.”

She urged other media outlets to devote more coverage to the story.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Charles Grassley, Iowa Republican, and Sen. Lindsey Graham, South Carolina Republican, revealed in a letter Thursday that a Senate investigation has uncovered evidence suggesting that Mr. Comey was drafting a statement to exonerate Mrs. Clinton in April or May last year, several months before the investigation concluded and before investigators even interviewed Mrs. Clinton.