The White House said Thursday it’s preparing to submit a multibillion-dollar request to Congress soon for emergency aid for hurricane recovery efforts for Texas and Louisiana.

Presidential homeland security adviser Tom Bossert didn’t specify how much money the White House is seeking, but said the request will be “very responsible.”

“We’re going to need to go up and ask for a disaster supplemental shortly,” Mr. Bossert said. “It looks like about 100,000 affected homes. That’s a big number — some underinsured, some uninsured.”

The federal government’s disaster relief fund had about $3.6 billion before Hurricane Harvey made landfall, and he said relief efforts are quickly burning through that money.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has said the aid required could exceed $100 billion, and Mr. Bossert didn’t dispute that estimate.

“There’s nobody that’s wrong with estimates right now,” he said, cautioning that the administration will probably make at least two requests for emergency funding.