WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - John Wolford threw for three touchdowns and ran for another, and Wake Forest opened its season by routing Presbyterian 51-7 on Thursday night.

As expected, the Demon Deacons faced little resistance from the Blue Hose of the FCS. Wake Forest scored on each of its first six possessions and led 44-0 before Presbyterian finally crossed midfield midway through the third quarter.

Wake Forest finished with 487 total yards and reached the 50-point mark for the first time since 2010. The Demon Deacons had the ball nine times in the first three quarters, and the only time they were stopped came when they took a knee before halftime.

Wolford - who had to beat out Kendall Hinton during preseason camp for the starting job he’s held since 2014 - became the program’s first quarterback to start four consecutive season openers .

He only needed to play about 1½ quarters, leading five scoring drives and finishing 11 of 15 for 107 yards with a 2-yard touchdown run and TD passes of 8 and 26 yards to Cam Serigne.

Wolford checked out after his 7-yard score to Greg Dortch made it 30-0 with 8:25 left until halftime.

Hinton added touchdown passes of 42 yards to Dortch and 29 yards to Alex Bachman, along with a 1-yard TD run.

Mike Weaver kicked a 22-yard field goal for the Demon Deacons.

Mark Robinson ran 14 yards for a touchdown against the backups while Torrance Marable finished with 162 yards rushing for Presbyterian.

THE TAKEAWAY

Presbyterian: Tommy Spangler’s return as the Blue Hose’s head coach couldn’t have gone much worse. Presbyterian is routinely routed by college football’s big boys - this was its sixth loss to an FBS program by at least 40 points since 2010 - and was beaten badly in Winston-Salem for the third time since that season. Flush this one and refocus on the Sun Belt.

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons didn’t have to work too hard, and didn’t put too much on film in this one. That’s important because - with the Atlantic Coast Conference opener at Boston College coming up next weekend - the last thing Wake Forest needed was a test from an outmanned FCS opponent.

UP NEXT

Presbyterian: The Blue Hose visit The Citadel in a cross-state matchup on Sept. 9.

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons travel to BC on Sept. 9 for a matchup of ACC Atlantic Division teams trying to catch up to Clemson, Florida State and Louisville.

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Follow Joedy McCreary on Twitter at http://twitter.com/joedyap