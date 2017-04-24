Caitlyn Jenner is a fiercely loyal Republican, apparently. The transgender activist, who has been strongly critical of President Trump on LGBT issues, was seen wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat recently, TMZ reported.

The Hollywood gossip site reported that Ms. Jenner was spotted in Los Angeles traffic Thursday driving a sporty convertible with the top down, a red ball cap with the president’s campaign slogan atop her head.

In July, Ms. Jenner spoke out against Mr. Trump’s policy shift on transgender military personnel, which the commander in chief announced via Twitter.

“My father, William Jenner, landed on Omaha Beach in WWII, and his bravery and service to his country has always inspired me and helped make me the person I am today,” Ms. Jenner wrote in a blog post on her eponymous website on July 26. “America’s 15,000 trans service members and 134,000 veterans are much braver than you, Mr. Trump; my allegiance is with them and our country, not you.”

A self-professed conservative Republican who initially backed Ted Cruz in the primaries, Ms. Jenner supported President Trump after his nomination, noting her agreement with him and the Republican Party on most economic issues.