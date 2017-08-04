American Green, a publicly traded cannabis company, said it’s bought an entire town in southern California so it can build what it hopes to become the country’s premier marijuana-friendly, self-sustaining tourist destination.

The company announced its purchase Thursday of Nipton, a former mining town nestled in the Mohave Desert roughly 70 miles southwest of Las Vegas, and said it plans to soon begin work on building a marijuana mecca of sorts making use of the region’s lax weed laws.

It said in a statement it’s “the first company to buy an entire town for the purpose of capitalizing on the emerging cannabis tourism industry,” and claimed that the finished project will be “the country’s first energy-independent, cannabis-friendly hospitality destination.”

“The [idea] here isn’t to create ‘Woodstock 2017,’” American Green consultant Stephen Shearin told Business Insider. “It’s about creating an environment where people come to work and share in a community.”

American Green has agreed to purchase all of Nipton’s 80 acres and an adjacent lot of land half that size for roughly $5 million, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

The company has already made a $200,000 down payment, Mr. Shearin told USA Today, and expects to pay another $1.8 million in cash and take possession of the property pending the outcome of a water test.

If all goes as planned, American Green will soon begin work on transforming the small desert town and its existing accommodations into a cannabis-centric community, albeit one rife with more than just a few weed farms and pot shops.

The company said its first order of business will be finding a way to infuse water from a nearby aquifer with CBD, one of the plant’s active cannabinoids, so it can bottle and sell the product throughout California after retail marijuana sales become legal next year. From there, according to the announcement, it hopes to import already established marijuana edible and extraction companies into Nipton before breaking further ground on additional ganja-themed attractions.

“Ultimately, the company would like to offer a variety of commercial and recreational attractions including: CBD and mineral baths, cannabis-product retail outposts, artists-in-residence programs, culinary events and Bed-and-Breakfast lodging to complete the charming small town experience,” the statement said.

Marijuana is illegal under federal law, but voters in dozens of states have passed legislation legalizing the plant for medical or recreational use, California and Nevada included. Nevada last month became the fifth state in the country to let marijuana dispensaries sell retail weed, and California is slated to follow suit in 2018.