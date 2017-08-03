President Trump touted his business accomplishments Friday, adding that he was continuing to work on tax reform.

“Toyota & Mazda to build a new $1.6B plant here in the U.S.A. and create 4K new American jobs. A great investment in American manufacturing!” Mr. Trump tweeted,adding “…and don’t forget that Foxconn will be spending up to 10 billion dollars on a top of the line plant/plants in Wisconsin.”

Mr. Trump has made American manufacturing a major platform of his presidency and has said companies that move jobs overseas will face “consequences.”

Despite numerous issues with health care legislation, Mr. Trump is committed to taking on another major legislative overhaul in tax reform.

“Consumer confidence is at a 16 year high….and for good reason. Much more regulation ‘busting’ to come. Working hard on tax cuts & reform!” he tweeted.

