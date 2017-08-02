An elderly Florida man has been banned from a Volusia County beach after handing out a business card soliciting a new “sugarbaby” to a group of young women, one of whom was just 16 years old. “Ask me about your monthly allowance,” read the tag line on the card.

The Orlando Sentinel reported Thursday that Richard G. Basaraba, a 73-year-old Daytona Beach resident, is barred from beach access for six months for violating a local no-soliciting ordinance. He was not charged with any crime.

According to a beach patrol report obtained by the Sentinel, Mr. Basaraba encouraged the 16-year-old beachgoer to get in touch with him after she turns 18, saying she would be “perfect.”

For his part, Mr. Basaraba told the Daytona Beach News-Journal it was all a big misunderstanding.

“I did not approach them. They stopped me,” he said, reported the News-Journal. “One very important point — the card was given to another woman who was 18.”

“I engaged (the younger girl) before I knew she was 16 because of her bust size. I did make the mistake of saying, ‘You’re the cutest one here. Call me when you’re 18,’ ” he added.

As Mr. Basaraba described it to the News-Journal, he is hardly a sugar daddy, a widower of modest means who just likes to flirt with beautiful women, saying he would walk around the beach with a bra pad, armed with a fairy-tale inspired pickup line.

“I would go up to a group of women of all ages — 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s — (and say), ‘Honey, I’m looking for my Cinderella. I did not find a glass slipper on the beach but I did find this,’” he said, according to the News-Journal.

But this incident, Mr. Basaraba said, has “really upset” him and “knocked me for a loop.”

“I am so embarrassed,” he said, the News-Journal reported. “I’m still getting over it. I understand the mother getting upset.”