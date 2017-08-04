LILBURN, Ga. (AP) - A teacher and former University of Georgia football player has been indicted after admitting to a sexual relationship with a student.

Michael Henderson was indicted on three counts of sexual assault and one count of child molestation following his initial arrest May 19 on one charge of sexual assault, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported .

Henderson told Gwinnett County police he had a two-year relationship with a female student at Parkview High School that began when she was 16 and enrolled in his geometry class.

The indictment said the student performed a sex act on Henderson on school grounds at least three times. Henderson asked the then-16-year-old to send him explicit photos over Snapchat in February 2015, according to the indictment.

A Gwinnett County police officer testified at a June hearing that Henderson promised the student in emails that he would have sexual intercourse with her after she graduated.

Henderson resigned from his position as a math and broadcasting teacher at the Gwinnett County school after his arrest in May. The former Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver also served as an assistant coach for the high school’s football team.

He was released on bond in June, after multiple Parkview teachers and coaches came to a preliminary hearing to defend him, although only one teacher spoke. It is unclear if he has a lawyer.

Henderson is one of four Gwinnett County teachers charged with sexually assaulting students in May, along with Derren Evans, a long-term substitute teacher at the private Providence Christian Academy, Meadowcreek High School coach Ronnie Jackson and South Gwinnett High School band director Villie Jones. All four teachers passed background checks before they were hired.

