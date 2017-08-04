ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Recent child killings, attacks on officers and a rise in crime has some conservative New Mexico lawmakers calling for the state to reinstate the death penalty.

State Rep. Monica Youngblood said Friday she will once again push for a bill that would bring back capital punishment for fatal attacks on law enforcement and in the murder of children.

The Albuquerque Republican says the recent attack on correctional officers by two high-risk inmates and a jump in crime in Albuquerque show that criminals don’t care.

But Democrats say the death penalty is not a deterrent and is being used as a wedge issue.

A similar measure failed this year.

New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez who supports bringing back the death penalty has not said if she will include it on the legislative agenda next session.