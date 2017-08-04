FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) - The New York Jets signed defensive lineman Devon Still, whose daughter’s inspiring battle with cancer and subsequent remission made national headlines.

The Jets also claimed wide receiver Bruce Ellington off waivers from the San Francisco 49ers on Friday and signed defensive lineman Jeremy Faulk.

To make room on the roster, New York waived/injured defensive lineman Brandin Bryant and tight end Brian Parker, and placed defensive back Corey White on injured reserve.

Still spent his first three NFL seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals and appeared in three games last year for Houston before a foot injury landed him on injured reserve. In four NFL seasons, Still have 43 tackles, a half-sack and a forced fumble.

“He’s played in the league and understands the system a little bit,” coach Todd Bowles said.

Still and his daughter Leah, who’s now 7, have served as a source of inspiration as she fought cancer in 2014 and 2015. Still says his daughter has been cancer-free for over two years.

“I don’t think she really understands the impact she’s made on this world,” Still said after practice Friday. “Hopefully, when she gets older, the way the Internet is set up, she’ll be able to go back and look at the impact she had and what she was able to do for the cancer community.”

Ellington, a fourth-round draft pick by San Francisco in 2014, spent last season on injured reserve with a hamstring injury after being hurt in the preseason. He has 19 catches for 215 yards and two touchdowns in 13 NFL games.

Faulk was a tryout for the Jets in both rookie camp and minicamp after being the 2015 NJCAA defensive player of the year at Garden City Community College in Kansas.

Bryant was signed to New York’s practice squad in October after being signed by Seattle as an undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic.

Parker was claimed off waivers by the Jets from Kansas City last September, but was waived two days later after failing his physical. He was re-signed by New York in April.

White injured his back during the first practice of training camp last Saturday. He has six career interceptions in five NFL seasons, including stints with New Orleans, Dallas, Arizona and Buffalo.

