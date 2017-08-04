LOGAN, Utah (AP) - A Utah judge is considering whether to allow seven women who prosecutors say were sexually assaulted by a former Utah State University football player to testify at each other’s trials.

The Logan Herald Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2v4CjNO) that prosecutors said Thursday the charges against Torrey Green are largely “he-said-she-said” cases, so the striking similarity of each woman’s story and the number of allegations is relevant.

His defense attorney says each case is about one specific crime, and overlapping the testimony would be prejudicial.

Utah law allows such testimony to be used sometimes, like to help jury members weigh a defendant or accuser’s credibility. It can’t be used as evidence of a defendant’s character, however.

Judge Brian Cannell says he plans to consider the issue through the end of September.