Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Trump, said Friday that the White House may have staff members take a lie detector test to determine who is leaking sensitive national security information.

“Well they may — they may not. There are many different ways to discover who is leaking,” Mrs. Conway said on Fox News. “This is really incensing the people who are here to serve and that begins with the president and the vice president, our Cabinet [and] our chiefs of staff.”

Mrs. Conway emphasized that while leaks of internal fighting, or even in the Russia investigation, are serious, the leaks concerning national security are the most dangerous.

“Remember, grand jury investigations are meant to remain secret so someone leaked it. It could be anybody on the grand jury, could be one of the lawyers, it could be anyone I suppose. But what really should concern everyone are leaks that concern national security. Leaking phone calls of our president and other heads of state is nothing short of a national disgrace,” she said.

On Thursday, The Washington Post published the transcripts of Mr. Trump’s phone calls with both the Mexican president and the Australian prime minister. The same day, the Wall Street Journal reported that a grand jury had been convened in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia.