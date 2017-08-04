Lynnette “Diamond” Hardaway and Rochelle “Silk” Richardson burst back onto the political scene Friday to blast the Russia investigation.

“I think it’s really sad. I think our president is about to be railroaded,” Mrs. Hardaway said during their appearance on “Fox & Friends.”

“That’s right,” chimed in Mrs. Richardson, the gesticulating half of the sister act that made them YouTube stars and campaign trail sensations stumping for the Trump campaign last year.

Mrs. Hardaway continued, “He’s is about to be railroaded. Listen, we all know it was no Russia, Russia, Russia. How about pushing jobs, jobs, jobs.”

“That’s right,” Mrs. Richardson said.

The sisters became the voice of minority voters and Democrats crossing party lines to back Mr. Trump. They returned to the political stage at the same time the president was returning to the stump.

Mr. Trump has held a series of rallies to energize his base to push his stalled agenda in Congress and beat back the Russia investigation that he views as a political hit job.

Mr. Trump rallied a massive crowd Thursday in West Virginia. But the news was dominated by Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller impaneling a grand jury to advance the investigation of Russian interference in the election and allegations of Trump campaign collusion.

Mrs. Hardaway said the Washington establishment should be pushing the jobs agenda, not the Russia agenda.

“Push that,” she said.

“We know it was no collusion, and it’s a slap in the American people’s face,” she said, echoing Mr. Trump’s rally cry. “We got out. We voted for him. We rushed to the polls and voted for him, and now you want this blame Russia. No. These were the American people that voted for the president.”