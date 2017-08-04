By - Associated Press - Friday, August 4, 2017

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) - Highly regarded high school prospects Trevor Lawrence and Xavier Thomas are among seven players who signed financial-aid agreements with Clemson.

Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said the group plans to enroll at Clemson next January.

Lawrence is a 6-foot-4, 196-pound quarterback from Cartersville, Georgia, who is considered the No. 1 pocket passer in the country according to ESPN.com’s recruiting rankings.

Thomas is a 6-3, 269-pound defensive end from Florence who’s listed as the country’s No. 2 prospect, according to ESPN’s rankings.

The financial aid agreements are not binding and players still must sign a letter of intent before enrolling at school.

Three others in ESPN’s top 300 prospects also signed: defensive tackle Josh Belk of Fort Lawn, receiver Derion Kendrick of Rock Hill and linebacker Mike Jones Jr. of Nashville, Tennessee.

