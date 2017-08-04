OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) - The Baltimore Ravens addressed their thin offensive line by signing former Raiders tackle Austin Howard to a three-year contract.

The loss of Rick Wagner to free agency and the recent retirement of John Urschel left Baltimore scrambling to fill out its line.

They hope Howard, a six-year pro, can help fill the void.

Howard was released last week by Oakland, where he spent the past three seasons. The 6-foot-7, 333-pounder played in 11 games last year, starting 10 of them.

Signed Friday, Howard will likely step into the starting right tackle spot, a position manned in training camp by James Hurst.

After going undrafted in 2010, Howard went to the Philadelphia Eagles before becoming part of the Ravens’ practice squad at the start of the 2011 season.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL