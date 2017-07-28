Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke on Friday spared another national monument, continuing his method of announcing decisions one by one as he reviews about two dozen sites across the country.

In a statement, Mr. Zinke said he’ll recommend that no changes be made to the Grand Canyon-Parashant National Monument in Arizona, which was created in 2000 by then-President George W. Bush. It’s the fifth monument the secretary has said should not be altered in any way.

“Today I’m announcing that​ Grand Canyon-Parashant National Monument’s review process has concluded and I am recommending no changes be made to the monument​,” ​​he said. “The land has some of the most pristine and undeformed geological formations in North America, which show the scientific history of our earth while containing thousands of years of human relics and fossils.”

President Trump commissioned the monument study in April. Critics have contended that past presidents, especially former President Obama, abused executive power in creating monuments and often used the designation to shield massive swaths of land from energy exploration and other activities.

So far, Mr. Zinke has recommended changes only to the Bears Ears National Monument, a 1.35 million-acre tract in Utah, and the most controversial monument included in the review.