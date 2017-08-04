President Trump on Friday signed into law the Wounded Officers Recovery Act, allowing the U.S. Capitol Police Memorial Fund to provide financial assistance to Capitol Police officers injured in the line of duty.

The White House said the president was proud to sign the bill, noting that it would benefit U.S. Capitol Police Special Agents David Bailey and Crystal Griner, who were injured in June defending Republican lawmakers from gunman who opened fire on them at a charity baseball practice.

The memorial fund previously only provided financial assistance to the families of officer killed in the line of duty.

“Special Agents Bailey and Griner, and all of our law enforcement officers injured in the course of protecting our safety, deserve our steadfast support,” said the White House.

Mr. Trump has made supporting law enforcement officers a hallmark of his presidency.

Last week, Mr. Trump presented the Medals of Valor, the highest decoration for bravery for public safety officers, to Mr. Bailey, Ms. Griner and Alexandria Police Officers Alexander Jensen, Kevin Jobe and Nicole Battaglia for their heroism at the June 14 shooting at a ball field outside Washington.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, Louisiana Republican, was critically wounded in the ambush by a heavily armed gunman, was released from the hospital last week.