SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) - Wofford all-time leading rusher Eric Breitenstein was among four named to the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame.

The announcement was made Friday. Also voted in were ex-defensive lineman Ameet Pall, former catcher and outfielder Mac Doyle and ex-point guard Brad Loesing. The group will be inducted in ceremonies on Oct. 7.

Breitenstein was named Southern Conference offensive player of the year in 2011 and 2012. As a senior Breitenstein rushed for 2,035 yards, second most in SoCon history.

Pall was the league’s defensive player of the year in 2010 and is third all-time with 23 career sacks for the Terriers.

Doyle is Wofford’s career leader with 265 hits and 198 RBIs.

Loesing helped the Terriers reach the NCAA Tournament in 2010 and 2011.