RICHMOND — Redskins wide receiver Terrelle Pryor broke in on a route and caused cornerback Bashaud Breeland to slip to the ground, causing fans to erupt in cheers for the flashy move. On the very next rep, Breeland again was beaten on a play — with Josh Doctson hauling in a deep ball from Kirk Cousins.

The two-play stretch for Breeland was highlighted by the rowdiness of the fans at Saturday’s “Fan Appreciation Day.” In the past, Breeland had been a fan favorite. Now, he’s hearing more trash talk than before. On Saturday, fans weren’t shy of giving it to Breeland for the missed plays.

And that’s fine by him.

“I love talking to them, man,” Breeland said. “It’s fun for me … giving them something I never had growing up. I never had a chance to talk to an NFL player growing up. So I try to give them as much of an experience I didn’t get.”

This catch by Josh Doctson tho pic.twitter.com/pHFyLrmZV4 — Peter Hailey (@_PeterHailey) August 5, 2017

Don’t mistake Breeland’s interaction, however, for tolerating trash talk. Chances are, if he hears it, he’ll talk back. He said he’s “always been that type of guy,” but there was no animosity between him and the fans.

The Redskins’ fan base has seen its ups and downs with Breeland. Lately, Breeland has seen his share of criticism after an inconsistent 2016 season. Last season, Breeland fired back against his critics in a series of tweets in October.

But over his first two years, Breeland emerged as a reliable corner and was rated by Pro Football Focus as the Redskins’ best defensive player in 2015. When the Redskins signed Josh Norman last summer, the two were thought of a top cornerback tandem in the league.

This will be Breeland’s fourth season and he’s entering a contract year.

“I’ve seen it all,” he said. “Topsy turvy, it be like that.”

Fans can say things that cross the line or are unexpectedly harsh. During Saturday’s practice, a fan taunted running back Rob Kelley for him not to fumble the ball and “not end up like Matt Jones.” (Jones lost his starting job after fumbling issues last season.)

Still, Breeland is trying to let fans know who he is. He said if they show him “their colors, I can show them my colors.”

“It’s fun,” Breeland said. “I don’t need fans for me to go out there and for me to feel good. You know what I’m saying? I can go out here and be capable and do my job. I don’t need that. I love the embracement, feed the fans and feel the energy off the fans as well. But at the same time, I don’t need it.

“But I like it.”