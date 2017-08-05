GEORGETOWN, Texas (AP) - A Central Texas district attorney has apologized for what he says was the wrongful prosecution of a former high school football star accused of molesting a young boy.

Greg Kelley remains in jail after a three-day review hearing that ended Friday. Kelley was convicted in 2014 of sexually assaulting a 4-year-old boy at an in-home day care center.

Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick, who took office this year, agreed to re-open the case after new evidence pointed to another suspect.

On Friday, Dick blamed prosecutors and investigators for wrongfully pushing for Kelley’s conviction despite red flags. He also apologized to the family of the boy.

Kelley could go free on bond later this month. Authorities have identified another suspect who police did not originally interview.

