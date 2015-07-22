Fox News host Eric Bolling allegedly sent an unsolicited photo of male genitalia to three female colleagues, The Huffington Post reported Friday citing a dozen sources.

The image was sent several years ago on separate occasions in text messages to two colleagues at Fox Business and another at Fox News from a phone number they recognized from previous exchanges with the host, the report said.

Fox News said it was unaware of the allegations prior to Friday’s report and plans to investigate the matter, according to the article.

“Mr. Bolling recalls no such inappropriate communications, does not believe he sent any such communications, and will vigorously pursue his legal remedies for any false and defamatory accusations that are made,” his attorney, Michael J. Bowe, told The Huffington Post.

“The story is based on anonymous sources and not true,” Mr. Bowe added to Breitbart. “No such unsolicited communications occurred.”

The Huffington Post said its sources include the alleged recipients as well as four others who said they saw the photo, among others. All spoke on condition of anonymity on account of being previously or currently employed by Fox News or its parent company, the report said.

Mr. Bolling, a former commodities trader turned conservative pundit, briefly worked at CNBC before joining the Fox Business Network as a financial analyst in 2007. He co-hosted “The Five” on Fox News starting in 2011 and has co-hosted a similar panel discussion show, “The Fox News Specialists,” since its launch in May.

The claims against Mr. Bolling follow a wave of sexual harassment allegations against Fox News and the network’s past and present employees. Roger Ailes, its late co-founder and former CEO, was ousted from Fox News last year amid facing sexual harassment accusations. Longtime Fox host Bill O’Reilly, meanwhile, left the network in April after it was revealed he quietly settled multiple sexual harassment suits brought by his former colleagues.