Jordan Reed was supposed to be back at practice by now, at least according to the prognosis the Redskins gave at the beginning of training camp, when Reed was placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

Reed is still out, though, sidelined other than some conditioning work because of a lingering toe injury and, on Saturday, Jay Gruden couldn’t be sure that Reed will be ready for Week 1.

“I don’t know, we’ll see,” Gruden said. “I think from every indication that I’ve gotten and received from the doctors and trainers and from Jordan, I feel like he’ll be ready for the season. But you never know, so we’ll still have to wait and see. Things are odd from time to time, but I have total faith that he’ll be ready.”

Gruden also said during his pre-practice press conference that outside linebacker Preston Smith sprained his ankle and will miss a week or two.

“He’s in a boot [for] a couple days,” Gruden said. “I saw him walk around in the weight room here a little bit. I think he’s going to be sore for a little bit of time. It will probably be a week or two, I would think.”

It wasn’t all bad news for the Redskins on the injury front, however. Running back Rob Kelley (neck) and wide receivers Jamison Crowder (hamstring) and Maurice Harris (knee/illness) returned to practice Saturday.