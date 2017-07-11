EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) - New York Jets wide receiver Quincy Enunwa has a neck injury similar to one that held him out during spring workouts.

Enunwa dropped a pass from Christian Hackenberg during 7-on-7 drills during practice Saturday night at MetLife Stadium when he took a step and fell to the turf face-first.

Trainers attended to Enunwa for several minutes before the receiver got on both knees before getting up and walking slowly to the locker room.

Coach Todd Bowles was uncertain as to the severity of the injury, but said he was told it’s the same one he had in offseason workouts.

Losing Enunwa would be a major blow to the Jets’ inexperienced receiving corps. With both Brandon Marshall and Eric Decker cut in the offseason, Enunwa projects as New York’s No. 1 receiver.

___

