EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) - The New York Jets have waived wide receiver Bruce Ellington after he failed his physical, a day after they claimed him off waivers from San Francisco.

The team also has announced on Saturday night that it has signed fullback Algernon Brown.

Ellington, a fourth-round draft pick by San Francisco in 2014, spent last season on injured reserve with a hamstring injury after being hurt in the preseason. He has 19 catches for 215 yards and two touchdowns in 13 NFL games.

Brown was signed by Seattle in May as an undrafted free agent out of BYU. He was waived by the Seahawks last Saturday.

___

More AP NFL: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL